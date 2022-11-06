Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after the Indianapolis Colts failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. For a team that fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, traded running back Nyheim Hines in the past week and isn’t far removed from benching opening day starting quarterback Matt Ryan, it’s unclear what’s next for the Colts. The Colts finished with a season-low 121 total yards and went 0 for 14 on third down.

