Scott throws for 7 TDs in 1st half, Incarnate Word rolls HCU

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. tied a school record with seven touchdowns in the first half and Incarnate Word routed Houston Christian 73-20. Scott’s now the program record holder with 51 touchdowns this season. He led Incarnate Word to 49 points in the second quarter to set another program record for scoring in any quarter. Scott was 15 of 20 for 319 yards with touchdown passes to five different receivers. Brandon Porter and Darion Chafin each had two touchdown grabs, and Jaelin Campbell and Taylor Grimes each had 70-plus yards receiving and a touchdown.

