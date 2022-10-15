Third-string QB leads Utah State to win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Bishop Davenport, making his collegiate debut, scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to give Utah State the lead for good and the Aggies defeated Colorado State 17-13. Davenport, a true freshman, made his collegiate debut after quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams were sidelined in the first half. Davenport led a pair of eight-play drives in the third quarter that ended with Connor Coles’ game-tying 48-yard field goal and Davenport’s scramble into the end zone. Colorado State was also going with a third-stringer making his first collegiate start in redshirt freshman walk-on Giles Pooler, who threw for 144 yards.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.