Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston’s Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. It’ll be Castillo’s second start of the postseason. He won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto and allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings. Valdez won a career-high 17 games this season to rank second in the AL behind teammate Justin Verlander. He had 25 straight quality starts from April 25 to Sept. 18 to set the MLB record for most consecutive in a single season.

