Young vs. Hooker a scintillating QB matchup if it happens

It could well be among the marquee quarterback matchups of the season: Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young versus Tennessee’s rising star Hendon Hooker. Young’s sprained right shoulder was being re-evaluated, but coach Nick Saban seemed somewhat optimistic about his status for the Saturday’s game. Hooker and Young are still among the leading Heisman Trophy candidates. Jalen Milroe started for Alabama in a squeaker over Texas A&M.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.