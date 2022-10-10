Young vs. Hooker a scintillating QB matchup if it happens
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
It could well be among the marquee quarterback matchups of the season: Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young versus Tennessee’s rising star Hendon Hooker. Young’s sprained right shoulder was being re-evaluated, but coach Nick Saban seemed somewhat optimistic about his status for the Saturday’s game. Hooker and Young are still among the leading Heisman Trophy candidates. Jalen Milroe started for Alabama in a squeaker over Texas A&M.