Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson was brought in to win games like this. But the Denver Broncos quarterback threw a late interception and an incompletion on fourth down in overtime that sealed a 12-9 win for the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Wilson shouldered the blame after a loss in which he threw two interceptions and was sacked four times. The Broncos fell to 2-3 with their second loss in four days. They’re averaging just 15 points a game. Wilson said he’s looking forward to turning this around and when the Broncos do it’s going to be special story.

