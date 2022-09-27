Ramirez’s double in 11th, Rays top Guards, tighten WC race

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 win over Cleveland, helping the Rays move up in the AL wild-card race. Tampa Bay closed within 1 1/2 games of Toronto atop the AL wild-card chase. The AL Central champion Guardians had their winning streak stopped at seven. Ramírez, who played 99 games for Cleveland last season before being released, pulled a 1-2 pitch from Trevor Stephan down the left-field line to score Taylor Walls and Wander Franco. The clutch hit — Tampa Bay’s first since the fourth inning — allowed the Rays to win in the opener of a nine-game road trip. Jose Siri hit a two-run homer for Tampa Bay.

