Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa not in concussion protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground in Miami’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both clarified after the game that it was instead a back injury that was giving the third-year quarterback problems. And McDaniel reiterated Monday that Tagovailoa’s back and ankle are “sore,” but the team will know more after he undergoes further testing. McDaniel didn’t commit to whether Tagovailoa would play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

