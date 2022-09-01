Swiatek winning easily, but knows who’s No. 1 at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek is winning easily — and quietly. At this U.S. Open, even the world’s No. 1 player is a distant No. 2 as long as Serena Williams is still around. Swiatek says: “Yeah, that’s kind of her time right now.” The two-time French Open champion easily beat 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round for her WTA Tour-leading 50th victory this season. A day after Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, with No. 3 Maria Sakkari losing earlier Wednesday, Swiatek perhaps looms as an even bigger threat to win a seventh title this year.

