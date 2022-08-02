Skip to Content
Jaguars to start 3rd-string QB Luton in Hall of Fame game

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Jake Luton will start Jacksonville’s preseason opener Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday he gave Luton the nod against Las Vegas over second-year pro Trevor Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard. Pederson said Lawrence “has been getting a lot of great looks here in practice and we feel like he’s in a good spot.” Beathard has been dealing with a groin injury since organized team activities in early June. He has been held out of all team drills through eight days of training camp.

Associated Press

