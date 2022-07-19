Manfred says MLB not able to allow Cuban defectors at WBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is unable to let former and current major leaguers who defected from Cuba play for their nation in the World Baseball Classic. The Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players was formed with the goal of gaining entry to the WBC, which will be played March 8 through March 21. The Baseball Federation of Cuba does not consider players who defected for its national team rosters. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB can’t change the eligibility rules, which the national governing body sets. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, baseball’s international governing body.

