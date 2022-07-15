Brady-led Buccaneers ‘re-loading’ with lofty expectations

By The Associated Press

Tom Brady cited “unfinished business” as one of the reasons for ending a brief retirement, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain committed to surrounding the seven-time Super Bowl champion with everything he needs to win an eighth ring. The quarterback’s announcement that he was returning for a 23rd NFL season helped general manager Jason Licht retain several key components of a talented roster — moves including a trade to bolster the offensive line and the signing of receiver Russell Gage that could enhance the chances for another deep playoff run. Brady turns 45 in August, but is comping off a season in which he led the league in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns.