12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M’s after 4-3 win in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners have their longest winning streak in more than two decades, beating the Texas Rangers 8-3 for their 12th win in a row. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. The longest win streak in the majors this year was Atlanta’s 14 in a row last month. Corey Seager and Leody Taveras homered for the Rangers.

