Vips stays in Red Bull young driver program after slur

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull has retained Jüri Vips in its young driver program after he was dropped as the reserve driver for its Formula One team for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream. The Red Bull F1 team has confirmed that the Estonian remains part of the junior driver program which develops young talent. Vips continued to race in Formula Two with the Hitech team last week after being dropped from Red Bull’s test and reserve driver role in F1.