AP sources: Irving decides to exercise $37M option with Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season and will remain under contract with the Brooklyn Nets. That’s according to two people with knowledge of his decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Nets had not confirmed the decision publicly. The Athletic first reported Irving’s decision. Irving’s future had been one of the biggest storylines as the NBA prepares for the start of free agency later this week. Irving could still have his contract extended. Also, the Nets could still trade him.