Truex Jr. tells Joe Gibbs Racing he’s returning in 2023

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — It took Martin Truex Jr. only seven words to end the season-long speculation about his future in NASCAR. The 2017 NASCAR champion told Joe Gibbs Racing that he’ll again drive the No. 19 Toyota in 2023. Truex had been contemplating his future for several months and his struggles in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car had made many wonder if he’d walk away at the end of the year. He turns 42 next week and says his competitive drive wants him to continue for an 18th season in Cup.