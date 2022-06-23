Blazers select Shaedon Sharpe with No. 7 pick in draft

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 Sharpe was a five-star recruit who committed to Kentucky but never played for the Wildcats. The Canadian intended on redshirting his first season, but instead decided to declare for the draft. The Blazers finished 27-55 last season and are rebuilding around All-Star Damian Lillard. Portland made a deal with Detroit a day before the draft to acquire Jerami Grant.