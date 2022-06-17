Lightning not using elevation as excuse in Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lighting are not using playing at elevation in Denver as an excuse for trailing the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Players say practice the day before Game 1 helped them get up to speed with the thin air of playing a mile above sea level. The Avalanche are used to not only the elevation but digging into their depth this playoffs. They could be getting a veteran forward back for Game 2. Andrew Cogliano participated fully in practice and could return after missing more than a week with an injured finger on his right hand.