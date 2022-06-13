AP source: Poyer will report for Bills’ mandatory practices

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Jordan Poyer’s decision tells The Associated Press the Bills’ starting safety will report for mandatory practices this week after sitting out all of Buffalo’s voluntary spring sessions because of a contract issue. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because Poyer’s decision is private. The Bills are scheduled to hold three mandatory practices from Tuesday through Thursday. By switching agents in hiring Drew Rosenhaus in April, Poyer informed the Bills he is seeking to extend his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.