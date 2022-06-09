Pete Carroll optimistic deal will get done for DK Metcalf

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll still expects a new contract for wide receiver DK Metcalf to get finished this offseason even after Metcalf unexpectedly skipped the Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp. Carroll cited the Seahawks’ previous success in reaching agreements with star players landing their first big contracts. Metcalf is about to enter the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him nearly $4 million. Carroll also sounded ominous about the future of running back Chris Carson, who has yet to be cleared by doctors following neck surgery last season. The Seahawks are hoping to get a clearer picture on Carson in a couple of weeks.