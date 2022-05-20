Luck of the draw at the PGA, and now a level playing field

By DOUG FERGUSON

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The PGA Championship is not the British Open. But it sounded like one at Southern Hills. That’s all because of the wind, and players that are helped by being on the right side of the draw. Will Zalatoris didn’t face any wind over his final two hours and shot a 65 to build a one-shot lead. Bubba Watson shot a 63 to tie a PGA Championship record. Of the 22 players under par at Southern Hills, 17 came from the same side of the draw. Now it’s an even playing field, and even Tiger Woods is still playing.