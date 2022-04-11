Commanders re-sign kicker Joey Slye to 2-year contract

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye. The team announced the deal Monday. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press it’s a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed. Slye was a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and made nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season. Washington was his third team in 2021 after bouncing around the NFL from Houston to San Francisco. The 26-year-old found a groove despite missing four games with a hamstring injury.