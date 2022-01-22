Drone causes brief suspension of play in EPL match

LONDON (AP) — Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field. The referee instructed players to leave the field in the 34th minute at Brentford Community Stadium in west London. The teams re-emerged and briefly warmed up before play resumed with 19 minutes remaining in the first half, which ended scoreless and 71 minutes after the match started. There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.