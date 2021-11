PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had a career-high 25 points as South Alabama narrowly defeated Hawaii 72-69 in the Las Vegas Classic. Diante Smith had 15 points for South Alabama, which earned its fourth straight win. Jay Jay Chandler, who made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win, added 10 points. Junior Madut had 18 points for the Rainbow Warriors.