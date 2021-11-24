Titans place backup QB on COVID-19 list before visiting Pats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed backup quarterback Logan Woodside on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He becomes their second player put on that list in three days. The Titans also put linebacker Joe Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. This leaves starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterback on the roster as the Titans prepare to visit New England on Sunday. Woodside has not been seen wearing a mask. He could test negative twice in 48 hours to be cleared before kickoff. Kevin Hogan is on Tennessee’s practice squad and would be promoted to the active roster Saturday if Woodside doesn’t clear the COVID-19 protocols.