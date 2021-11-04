Dolphins, Texans both bringing 7-game slides into Sunday

By The Associated Press

A pair of teams on seven-game losing streaks will meet Sunday in South Florida when the Miami Dolphins take on the Houston Texans. The matchup comes a few days after the NFL’s trade deadline passed without the Texans and Dolphins getting a deal done for embattled Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. The last Houston team that lost eight consecutive games in the same season was the 2013 Texans who ended their season with 14 consecutive losses. Miami is trying to avoid its worst single-season skid since dropping its first 13 games of the 2007 season.