AP source: Dolphins send Jakeem Grant to Bears for 2023 pick

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season. He had only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.