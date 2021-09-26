Kwon wins Astana Open to end South Korean wait for ATP title

AP National Sports

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kwon Soon-woo has become the first South Korean tennis player since 2003 to win a men’s tour title as he beat James Duckworth 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final of the Astana Open. Kwon saved three set points in the first-set tiebreak after going 6-3 down before winning five consecutive points to take the set. Duckworth broke Kwon in the first game of the second set but struggled to hold his own serve and was broken twice in reply.