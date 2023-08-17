Local MMA fighter Daniel Compton to headline historic event in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - Santa Cruz native Daniel Compton is returning to the Central Coast for the first-ever pro Mixed Martial Arts show to be held in his hometown.

Compton (8-2) is headlining the event, facing Renato Valente (9-6) in a highly anticipated middleweight showdown. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, Compton said it is a dream come true.

"It means so much to me," Compton said. "I've been working so hard to get here and to get the reward of the main event in my hometown; I couldn't be more blessed."

Compton is planning for a large home crowd in addition to his family and friends. He is also expecting to see his former classmates since he attended Soquel High School, Cabrillo College, and Cal State Monterey Bay. Having worked locally as well, Compton said his former coworkers will also be in the stands.

"I couldn't be more stoked," Compton said. "I'm just really excited to show out for the Santa Cruz fans."

To prepare for the fight, Compton has mainly been training in the Bay Area at Smash Fighter in Milpitas and at the American Kick Boxing Academy in San Jose.

"I've been training hard," Compton said. "Best camp of my life. I think they're going to see the best version of me."

Legacy Fighting Alliance is hosting LFA 165 at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Aug.18.