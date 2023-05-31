Skip to Content
Sports

Monterey Bay, FC Tulsa play to scoreless draw

By
today at 12:28 AM
Published 6:17 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. returned to action for the first time since May 20, hosting FC Tulsa on First Responder Night at Cardinale Stadium. Despite a collective seven shots on target between the two sides, neither could find the back of the net.

Antony Siaha led the charge for the Crisp and Kelp, recording two saves en route to his third clean sheet of the season.

With the draw, Monterey Bay F.C. earned one point, moving up to eighth place in the West.

The match also marked Sam Gleadle's 100th career USL Championship appearance. The midfielder made his first start since sustaining a thigh injury that sidelined him for four matches. Joining Gleadle in the line-up was James Murphy who also returned from injury for his first appearance since May 9.

Monterey Bay F.C. will continue the action-packed week on Saturday, June 3 with a match against Loudoun United FC.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content