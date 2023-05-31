Monterey Bay, FC Tulsa play to scoreless draw

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. returned to action for the first time since May 20, hosting FC Tulsa on First Responder Night at Cardinale Stadium. Despite a collective seven shots on target between the two sides, neither could find the back of the net.

Antony Siaha led the charge for the Crisp and Kelp, recording two saves en route to his third clean sheet of the season.

With the draw, Monterey Bay F.C. earned one point, moving up to eighth place in the West.

The match also marked Sam Gleadle's 100th career USL Championship appearance. The midfielder made his first start since sustaining a thigh injury that sidelined him for four matches. Joining Gleadle in the line-up was James Murphy who also returned from injury for his first appearance since May 9.

Monterey Bay F.C. will continue the action-packed week on Saturday, June 3 with a match against Loudoun United FC.