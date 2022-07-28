Jan. 6 committee interviewed Mnuchin and engages with Trump-era Cabinet officials as it expands interest into 25th Amendment

By Ryan Nobles, Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6 has interviewed former President Donald Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, sources tell CNN.

The committee is zeroing in on former officials from Trump’s Cabinet for testimony and is particularly interested in learning more about conversations among officials about possibly invoking the 25th Amendment after the US Capitol attack.

Sources tell the CNN the committee is negotiating terms for a potential interview with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Given the classified nature of Ratcliffe’s former role, there are unique issue the two sides have to work out.

The committee will also interview former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as soon as this week and is speaking with former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday.

The committee has also previously interviewed Ken Cuccinelli and reached out to Chad Wolf, two top officials from the Trump-era Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported last year.

A select committee spokesperson declined to comment.

CNN has reached out to Mnuchin for comment.

ABC News was first to report the Mnuchin interview.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.