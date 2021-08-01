Child killed in Hesperia crash identified as Salinas resident

Top Stories

HESPERIA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office coroner has identified the four-month-old killed in a crash in Hesperia as a Salinas resident.

The coroner says Elanie Barraba was a passenger in the crash and was pronounced dead at the Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the crash happened at Interstate 15 and Oak Hill Road in Hesperia just before 1 p.m.

The coroner's office provided no further information and is directing questions to CHP San Bernardino.

This is a developing story