CDPH announces vaccine verification and testing policy for state and health employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Health officials announced they will be implementing a new vaccine verification system and a testing mandate for state health and employees.

The testing mandate is meant for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and targets all state employees and California healthcare workers.

Currently, state employees undergo a "self-attestation" process but now all state health and other employees will be required to provide evidence of vaccination.

Governor Gavin Newsom addressing a new policy live in a press conference Monday morning that would see a vaccine verification system for state health and other employees. It also calls for a testing mandate for such employees.

State health says the number of unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19 has spiked in recent weeks, with 14 per 100,000 people contracting the virus that are unvaccinated.

The state says that number is much higher compared to those who are vaccinated, with 2 per 100,000 vaccinated individuals testing positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations have also gone up since May, as hospitalizations have increased from 900 back in mid-May to 3,000 this week.

The state says there will not be a vaccine mandate for now.

When asked if there will be a mandate, state health said "Employers can independently decide that their employees must be vaccinated in order to return to work. Some have done that, others have decided that they are going in another direction."

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to address the new system in a conference on Monday morning.

