today at 8:47 PM
Published 7:56 PM

Community members are banding together to rebuild a historic school destroyed by fire in Ben Lomond

Alba Schoolhouse

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION) Community members from Ben Lomond are banding together to try and rebuild the Alba School House, a historical landmark that was burned in the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.

Residents held a celebration and fundraiser on Independence Day to go towards building the schoolhouse.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with how the resident's current efforts to try and resurrect the landmark.

