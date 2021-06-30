A woman who says she was groped by Bill Cosby reacts to his release from prison

Top Stories

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KION & KPIX) A woman who said she was groped by Bill Cosby at a tennis tournament in Pebble Beach in 1973, expresses anger over the comedian’s overturned conviction.

Helen Hayes lives in the North Bay and was one of the first to come forward with her story.

“He came up behind me and put his whole body up against the back of my body, and then reached over my right shoulder and grabbed my right breast. And I said, ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing!'” Hayes recalled.

On Wednesday when “American’s Dad” was released from prison. His conviction was overturned by a Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The San Anselmo woman says she is in disbelief.

“I thought he was just going to die in there on bread and water. I didn’t care,” Hayes told KPIX 5. “It just upsets me that it could happen that he can get out. He deserves to be in there. He’s evil,” Hayes went on to say.

A court found that Cosby was denied a fair trial because his Constitutional right against self-incrimination had been violated. In 2005 he testified in depositions as part of a deal with prosecutors and was told his testimony would not be used against him in other criminal charges.