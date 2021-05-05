Soledad police break up illegal sideshow

Skip to Content
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION)

Police in Soledad report having to spend several hours trying to break up an 'illegal sideshow' on Wednesday evening. 

Some 500 cars were seen throughout the city in shopping center parking lots driving recklessly. Vehicles stopped along the highway caused backups and nearly caused some innocent drivers to crash. 

The California Highway Patrol, the Greenfield Police Department, and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, along with Homeland Security Investigations sent multiple units to help control the situation. 

A Greenfield resident is facing charges for organizing the illegal sideshow. 

