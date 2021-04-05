High School football game in Salinas canceled due to “health and safety protocols”

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A football game between Everett Alvarez High and Alisal High schools has been canceled due to what the district office is referring to as "health and safety protocols."

The game was originally scheduled to take place this week.

In a statement, the Salinas Union High School District said "District

staff has attempted to reach out to all families that were affected."

When asked if this was due to coronavirus concerns, the district would not answer, adding "Privacy issues prevent the District from commenting any further on the matter."

Both high school teams tweeted out words of encouragement, with Alvarez expecting to be able to play North Salinas High next week.

https://twitter.com/AthleticsEAHS/status/1379195919007064067?s=20

Alisal High School tweeted, in part, "They're hosting us and have cancelled" in reference to Alvarez High.