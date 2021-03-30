Woman set to be sentenced for 2019 crash that left three people dead

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Hilda Beatriz Valencia Flores is set to appear in court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing after a 2019 crash that killed three people.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Valencia Flores was heading south in the northbound lane on San Miguel Canyon Road when she and another vehicle carrying four people swerved in the same direction and hit each other head-on back in May 2019.

43-year-old Teresa Rangel, 58-year-old Marta Rangel Torres and 49-year-old Blanca Rangel were killed in the crash. The other driver, Anai Rangel, survived but had major injuries.

After the crash, Valencia Flores was arrested for driving under the influence.

