Fire under highway overpass in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

On Tuesday evening drivers on the southbound lanes of the 101 in Salinas at the Main Street overpass witnessed large flames at a homeless encampment.

Salinas Fire Department says the fire was contained within 10 to 12 minutes and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire started at a homeless encampment and spread the surrounding vegetation. Approximately, 50 by 50 feet of brush burned.

Calls to dispatch came in at about 7:40 p.m.