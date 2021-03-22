Motorcyclist killed in crash at Highway 1 and 68

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol officers are on scene at a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Monday night.

CHP confirms this was a solo crash and are closing down the interchange at westbound Highway 68 and northbound Highway 1 as they continue to investigate.

CHP is diverting traffic onto Fremont at this time with no estimated time for reopening the road.

At this time, investigators do not know how this crash happened and are waiting for a coroner to arrive on scene. They also confirmed damage to a guardrail in the area.

This is a developing story.