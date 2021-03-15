Greenfield seeks advanced notices for community regarding pesticide application

Top Stories

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Greenfield City Council passed a resolution requiring companies to post notices of intent on their website before pesticide application.

The city would like these notices to allow enough time for families to take precautionary measures such as closing windows, doors and remaining indoors.

Companies are already required to get a permit and notify workers orally or with warning signs, but the city believes the change will allow all community members to know about application and allow workers to see it if they were not present when it was announced.

