In-person instruction dates “accelerated” for certain grades at PVUSD

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pajaro Valley Unified School District staff have announced dates for in-person instruction for certain grades in the district have been accelerated.

In a statement obtained by KION, PVUSD says all 2nd to 5th/6th grade students in elementary schools will be returning the week of April 12th.

Official notification will be provided to parents by their children's respective schools no later than two weeks prior to the return to in-person instruction.

The notice will lay out who will be providing the instruction and which days the student will be attending.

PVUSD says it is voluntary at this time to return back to in-person instruction and that students and families can decide to not participate in afternoon sessions.

Meanwhile, PVUSD says all seniors can return for in-person instruction the week of April 12th.

8th grade students and cohorts of students in grades 6 and 7 as well as 9 to 11 will be allowed back the week of April 19th.

In-person instruction for secondary students will be provided from 2 to 3:30 pm following the distance learning morning schedule for those students.

The announcement comes as this week marks the one-year anniversary since schools were shut down due to the pandemic and distance learning became a part of the fabric of education in the Central Coast and across the globe.