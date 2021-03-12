Debris flow material removed from canyon at Highway 1 and Rat Creek as work continues

Top Stories

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Caltrans has removed debris flow material that washed away a portion of Highway 1 at Rat Creek in late January.

Crews had to remove 70,000 cubic yards of trees, rocks and sediment after heavy rainfall caused debris to barrel down the canyon and through the road, taking that portion of the highway with it.

Caltrans says 25,000 cubic yards will now be transported in as "filler" that will be needed to build up the support the reconstruction of the highway.

Fill-in material to be hauled into the bottom of the canyon at Highway 1 and Rat Creek next week

Meanwhile, crews say they've developed a drainage plan for the site to divert rainwater coming down the canyon to minimize the work they've started on at the bottom.

Steep paths have been created on the north and south side of the canyon, which Caltrans says will help crews bring the fill-in material from the bottom of the canyon.

Snow accumulation at Highway 1 and Rat Creek, March 10, 2021

Caltrans says that material will be introduced into the bottom of the canyon starting early next week.

According to Caltrans, the recent storm cycle had little impact on operations at Rat Creek.