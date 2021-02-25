Non-profits lose out on extra dollars as big events on Central Coast continue to be postponed due to pandemic

Top Stories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) As high-profile events continue to be postponed or modified due to the pandemic on the Central Coast, local non-profits are losing out on a portion of the profits from those big events.

Hope, Horses and Kids is one of the non-profits that would normally benefit from a big event like the California Rodeo Salinas. The rodeo was forced the cancel due to the pandemic in 2020 and was postponed for later in 2021.

"We're missing that funding, and it's kind of a big chunk of our budget every year," said Hope, Horses and Kids Executive Director, Lori Tuttle.

This has forced non-profits to make adjustments of their own.

In a special report tonight at 5, KION's Stephanie Aceves talks about the changes some non-profits have had to make and what their concerns are should the pandemic force further cancellations and postponements.