California expected to receive 380,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, if authorized

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Dr. David Ghillarducci with Santa Cruz and San Benito County's health office says the state is expected to receive 380,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"On top of that this is a single dose vaccine, not one that needs to be repeated. From a convenience standpoint and storage standpoint, this is really great news," says Dr. Ghillarducci.

Dr. Ghillarducci says those doses could come in the next three weeks if this version of a vaccine is authorized. Ghillarducci says this information is coming from the state.

This vaccine would join the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines currently in the trenches of a fight against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday provided a boost for the J&J vaccine, saying it was safe for emergency use.

In its research, the FDA found the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 across all geographic areas was 66.9% at least 14 days after the single-dose vaccination and 66.1% at least 28 days after vaccination

This analysis is meant to brief the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.