Recovery efforts begin around River Road after days of heavy rain

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The heavy rains that washed over Monterey County have caused a considerable amount of damage for residents on the Central Coast.

For the owners of Murphy Ranch near River Road, the storms have destroyed their barn, multiple fences, their vehicles and some of their animals.

The property is about 20 acres, and most of it is covered in mud ranging from 1 foot deep to 6 feet deep in some areas.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more on the recovery efforts at Murphy Ranch at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.