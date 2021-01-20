Paid Summer internship program helps shape local leaders in Monterey County

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

The application deadline for the Bank of America Student Leaders Program which provides a paid internship at a local nonprofit in Monterey County is right around the corner. Two students from around Monterey County will be selected to participate.

The program includes many benefits, including a $5,000 stipend.

A student interested must submit their application by January 29. You can apply here.

“This is an amazing opportunity for juniors and seniors living in Monterey County to develop some career skills. It’s career growth. It puts them in front of a lot of key influencers. It helps them develop all those soft skills, such as inter-personal communication and presentation. They’ll do a lot of research and writing,” said Jennifer Dacquisto, Senior Vice President Monterey Bay Market Manager.