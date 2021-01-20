Man arrested in Watsonville attempted murder investigation

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Watsonville Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a January 7 attempted murder investigation.

Ian Coetzee is charged with attempted murder following a shooting where a 19-year-old was critically hurt.

21-year-old Ian Coetzee is arrested for attempted murder related to a shooting that happened January 7 at Hangar Way in Watsonville.

The victim was shot multiple times inside a warehouse where the suspect lived.

The victim has since recovered, but Coetzee was able to escape the scene when the shooting initially happened.

Detectives were able to locate Coetzee Tuesday night on Hangar Way, which is where the shooting took place.

Investigators also searched the warehouse on Hangar Way and found bullet holes in a refrigerator and the walls inside. They were also able to recover a few bullet slugs

Coetzee is booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on attempted murder charges with his bail set at $375,000

Anyone with additional info on this case should call Detective Tyler Wildey at 831-768-3356