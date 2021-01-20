Biden administration expected to propose sweeping immigration reform

Top Stories

(KION) President Biden is expected to unveil sweeping immigration reforms, including legislation granting legal status to eligible farm workers currently in the U.S., according to farm worker advocates.

United Farm Workers said farm workers would be eligible to get green cards if they have worked in agriculture at least 100 days in four of the previous five years. They would also have to pass criminal background checks.

