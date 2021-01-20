Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:10 pm

Biden administration expected to propose sweeping immigration reform

https___cdn.cnn_.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_200409081513-02-coronavirus-farming

(KION) President Biden is expected to unveil sweeping immigration reforms, including legislation granting legal status to eligible farm workers currently in the U.S., according to farm worker advocates.

United Farm Workers said farm workers would be eligible to get green cards if they have worked in agriculture at least 100 days in four of the previous five years. They would also have to pass criminal background checks.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with how this will impact Central Coast agricultural workers on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Monterey County / News / Politics / Salinas

Elisha Machado

Elisha Machado is a weekend anchor and multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content