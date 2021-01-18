Sick goat on his way to recovery

Top Stories

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) A sick and emaciated goat purchased at auction is on its way to recovery.

Seaside resident Rhonda Somerton says she purchased the male goat for $25.00.

He was treated by a veterinarian, and Somerton says the goat was diagnosed with three communicable diseases, which led her to wonder why the goat was even allowed to be sold at auction. He is now awaiting transportation to a foster and eventually sanctuary.

An animal cruelty investigation has been opened.

“Most of the animals we receive at the Humane Farming Association Animal Rescue have been seized by law enforcement during anti-cruelty investigations, however sometimes we make exceptions to our policies such as this case," said Brad Miller, the National Director of the Humane Farm Association.

Miller says they took the goat in because its condition is considered acute and it is involved in an animal cruelty investigation.

The goat will now join a thousand other rescue animals at the Suwanna Ranch in Elk Creek.